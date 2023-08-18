Two arrested, accused of kidnapping woman in B.A.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Two men were arrested on charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a felony after Broken Arrow Police say they kidnapped a woman.

BAPD says they responded to a call of a kidnapping at this hotel after someone called 911 saying they saw a man throw a woman into his car and drive off

Police say the suspects were pulled over on the BA Expressway with the victim still inside the car.

The police department says they were able to find the suspects as quickly as they did thanks to the Tulsa Police Department’s new Real Time Information Center.

The officers and dispatch were able to communicate with the real-time information center and utilize the technology.

BAPD says this was the first instance the department used the real-time information center to catch a suspect.

The police department says it’s looking into using similar technologies

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

