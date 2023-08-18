Two arrested, accused of kidnapping woman in B.A.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Two men were arrested on charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a felony after Broken Arrow Police say they kidnapped a woman.
BAPD says they responded to a call of a kidnapping at this hotel after someone called 911 saying they saw a man throw a woman into his car and drive off
Police say the suspects were pulled over on the BA Expressway with the victim still inside the car.
The police department says they were able to find the suspects as quickly as they did thanks to the Tulsa Police Department’s new Real Time Information Center.
The officers and dispatch were able to communicate with the real-time information center and utilize the technology.
BAPD says this was the first instance the department used the real-time information center to catch a suspect.
The police department says it’s looking into using similar technologies
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube