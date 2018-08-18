Two are dead after a murder suicide in East Tulsa

Tulsa, Okla - Last night at 8:14 p.m. Tulsa Police responded to a shooting at 4366 S. 109th East Avenue.

When officers arrived they discovered Louis Lopez Macias and Silvia Hernandez deceased.

Witnesses reported that the couple that lived at the address have had problems in the past.

The male suspect was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The female was found dead from a knife wound in the same bedroom.

The investigation revealed that Silvia and Louis were separated. They had three children ages nine, seven, and two.

Silvia had brought the children to the apartment to visit Louis.

Although the time of death is unclear, Louis took the children from the apartment and dropped them off with other family members.

The children have not been interviewed at this time and they have been placed with relatives.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: