After canceling shows in parts of the region this week, Oklahoma-founded band Turnpike Troubadours has announced it is taking a hiatus because of a band member’s undisclosed struggles.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the band said it will put all concerts on hold until Nov. 29 so there is "time to heal."

“We hope to get back to doing what we all love… as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Turnpike is scheduled to perform at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa on Dec. 31 for the Hangover Ball, the historic dance hall’s annual New Year’s holiday celebration. Tickets still remain for the show. According to their tour schedule, they are scheduled to perform on Austin City Limits Nov. 30.

On Friday night, the country/folk band canceled in Bossier City, La., 40 minutes after the show was scheduled to begin. That was followed by a cancelation in Corpus Christi the next night, just hours before the concert.

Until now, the band has offered no explanation for the no shows.

The statement released today addressed the situation, yet still kept some details private.



“First and foremost, you are the reason we get to do what we do every single day, and we want you to know how much that means to us. There have been many discussions on what to say publicly, and it is our unanimous opinion that our fans are our family, and there is no need to sugar coat anything. Living this life on the road has so many ups, but like in all life situations, there are also battles and struggles with which you learn to deal. The one core thing our band has always had is a tight family unit. The love we share with our entire team: our bandmembers, road crew, business team and fan base feels very much like family. When one of us is down, we are there to lift them up and help them down the road. Right now, we have a situation that needs our complete attention. For the time being, we need to put our tour on hold through November 29th, and make sure our family member is able to address something much more important than our ability to perform live.

"We do NOT take this incredible blessing of playing our music for our fans all over the world for granted. As much as we would all love to keep touring, we love our family member more and need to be there to make sure he is able to conquer the issues with which he is struggling. He has our support 100 % and we will be here to walk beside him and carry him if needed, no matter the outcome. We love all of you from the bottom of our hear and hope to get back to doing what we all love, which is making and performing our music for you – Our extended family – as soon as possible. As our good friends always say, “family first,” and we have to be there to make sure that this family is taken care of before getting back to business. Thank you for understanding, and we are so thankful for the support you have shown us and continue to show us while we take some time to heal.”



Earlier this year, the band canceled a string of shows in August and September, due what they said was lead singer/original member Evan Felker’s kidney issues. The person whose struggles spurred the current break has not been named.

Turnpike Troubadours originated in Tahlequah in 2007 and released their first record in 2010. They put their own stamp on Red Dirt, which is celebrated by country music purists, and practically created a fresh-genre-with-a folksy-feel in the process.

Turnpike counts Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter John Fullbright as an alum.



