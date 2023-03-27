Turnpike Troubadors, Whiskey Myers headline Born & Raised Music Festival

PRYOR, Okla. — Born & Raised Music Festival announced the 2023 lineup and is expanding to 3 full days of music for its third year.

Born & Raised, the Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor is scheduled for September 14-16.

The festival features more than 40 artists including headlining sets from Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, and Gary Allan and performances from Ryan Bingham, Randy Rogers Band, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Randy Houser, Flatland Cavalry, Read Southall Band, William Clark Green, Wade Bowen, Reckless Kelly, and many more.

“There’s nothing quite like the feeling of being born and raised on the red dirt in this part of the country, and that’s exactly what our festival celebrates – the roots, the heritage, and the music that define us,” shares Dave Geincke, Founder and Vice-President, General Manager Pryor Creek Music Festivals. “So, we invite you to come on over, kick up your boots, and show the world what it means to be an outlaw at Born & Raised Music Festival.”

Special presale passes for Born & Raised will be available beginning March 28th at 12 p.m., public sales start March 31st at 12 p.m.

The full lineup:

Turnpike Troubadours

Whiskey Myers

Gary Allan

Ryan Bingham

Randy Rogers Band

Lukas Nelson & POTR

Randy Houser

Flatland Cavalry

Read Southall Band

William Clark Green

Wade Bowen

Reckless Kelly

Stoney LaRue

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Cody Canada & The Departed

The Steel Woods

Muscadine Bloodline

Tanner Usrey

49 Winchester

Jamie Lin Wilson

Kaitlin Butts

William Beckmann

Mike and the Moonpies

The Red Clay Strays

Micky & The Motorcars

Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights

The Damn Quails

J.R. Carroll

Them Dirty Roses

Kat Hasty

Red Dirt Rangers

Holly Beth

Kendell Marvel's Honky Tonk Experience

The Texas Gentlemen

The Weathered Souls

Matt Koziol

JD Clayton

Wyatt Flores

Nicky James

Cliff Cody

Lucas Jagneaux & The Roadshow

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

