Turnpike Troubadors, Whiskey Myers headline Born & Raised Music Festival

PRYOR, Okla. — Born & Raised Music Festival announced the 2023 lineup and is expanding to 3 full days of music for its third year.
Born & Raised, the Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor is scheduled for September 14-16.
The festival features more than 40 artists including headlining sets from Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, and Gary Allan and performances from Ryan Bingham, Randy Rogers Band, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Randy Houser, Flatland Cavalry, Read Southall Band, William Clark Green, Wade Bowen, Reckless Kelly, and many more.
“There’s nothing quite like the feeling of being born and raised on the red dirt in this part of the country, and that’s exactly what our festival celebrates – the roots, the heritage, and the music that define us,” shares Dave Geincke, Founder and Vice-President, General Manager Pryor Creek Music Festivals. “So, we invite you to come on over, kick up your boots, and show the world what it means to be an outlaw at Born & Raised Music Festival.”
Special presale passes for Born & Raised will be available beginning March 28th at 12 p.m., public sales start March 31st at 12 p.m.
The full lineup:
Turnpike Troubadours
Whiskey Myers
Gary Allan
Ryan Bingham
Randy Rogers Band
Lukas Nelson & POTR
Randy Houser
Flatland Cavalry
Read Southall Band
William Clark Green
Wade Bowen
Reckless Kelly
Stoney LaRue
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Cody Canada & The Departed
The Steel Woods
Muscadine Bloodline
Tanner Usrey
49 Winchester
Jamie Lin Wilson
Kaitlin Butts
William Beckmann
Mike and the Moonpies
The Red Clay Strays
Micky & The Motorcars
Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights
The Damn Quails
J.R. Carroll
Them Dirty Roses
Kat Hasty
Red Dirt Rangers
Holly Beth
Kendell Marvel's Honky Tonk Experience
The Texas Gentlemen
The Weathered Souls
Matt Koziol
JD Clayton
Wyatt Flores
Nicky James
Cliff Cody
Lucas Jagneaux & The Roadshow
