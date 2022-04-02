Turner Turnpike Westbound closed at Luther Exit in OKC area

Watch
Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 02, 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla — According to officials, the Turner Turnpike, westbound at Luther exit, and eastbound at I-35 is closed.

I-44 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 140 and 141 is closed.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at I-35 and westbound traffic is being diverted at the Kickapoo Turnpike.

