Turner Turnpike Westbound closed at Luther Exit in OKC area

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla — According to officials, the Turner Turnpike, westbound at Luther exit, and eastbound at I-35 is closed.

I-44 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 140 and 141 is closed.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at I-35 and westbound traffic is being diverted at the Kickapoo Turnpike.

