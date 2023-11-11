Tulsa's Veterans Day parade draws record crowds; features 2 News Oklahoma Storm Truck

TULSA — Organizers declare Friday's annual Tulsa Veterans Day Parade the biggest yet.

Steve Mock, a U.S. Army veteran, expressed deep emotion when discussing the significance of the American flag. "I got chill bumps," said Mock, with a special flag in hand. "This flag has flown over the nation's capital in Washington, D.C."

The parade was marked by heartfelt expressions of gratitude and patriotic chants, as veterans from various branches of the military participated.

U.S. Air Force veteran Mike Halley rode in the parade with a fleet of classic cars. "It's kind of nice to ride through and people are going, 'thank you,' and stuff. It really does make a big difference."

Tulsa's chapter of Women Veterans also made an appearance, riding through the parade in a truck. Dolly Kirk, a U.S. Air Force veteran with 33 years of service, introduced the diverse military backgrounds of her group, including members from the Army, Navy, and Marines.

Chris Lloyd, another U.S. Army veteran, watched the parade and was impressed by the turnout and patriotism. "It's amazing how many people are out here. You can obviously hear that the kids are very patriotic. It's humbling to be a part of this and see everything that's going on," Lloyd said.

The parade, spanning several blocks, was a place for people to gather, show solidarity, and remember those who have fallen. "It goes back to my time in the military, and then of course, the friends that we lost. The things that it did cost to be where we are now," said Lloyd.

The 2 News Oklahoma Storm Truck was in the parade, driven by Chief Meteorologist, Mike Collier. His father, Tom Collier, rode in the passenger seat.

Tom is a U.S. Army veteran. "Everybody's so appreciative, no matter who you meet," said Tom. "They say, 'Thank you for your service.' It really makes the guys feel good, and ladies."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

