Tulsa's then and now on display at the Black Wall Street Alliance museum

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa, Oklahoma is thrust into the spotlight. Propelling new worldwide recognition is the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

One of the most important tools in telling that story are archives. The Black Wall Street Alliance museum in Tulsa’s Greenwood district is where photographic history is on display.

Leading up to the massacre’s 100th anniversary, the center was visited by people representing 30 countries and 40 U.S. states. During their visit, they take in tragedy and leave with a sense of hope.

“I know that they’re taking away our story and they’re taking away the excellence that is Black Wall Street. It’s really incredible to see how many people are really waking up to see the history of Oklahoma and sharing our story. That’s really what it’s all about,” Lincoln Cochran said.

Cochran is the creator of the Faces of Greenwood Timeline Experience, an exhibit inside the BWSA museum. Another artist it showcases is Patrick McNicholas of the Time Travel Tulsa exhibit.

“I don't know if anyone even would’ve traveled to Tulsa had it not been for the centennial,” McNicholas said. “To be able to rebuild in the same year that your house was burned down without receiving an insurance settlement, that just shows you the capital they had on hand and their ability to really regenerate themselves.”

The Black Wall Street Alliance museum is on the corner of North Greenwood Ave and East Archer Street. A $10 donation is asked of visitors.

