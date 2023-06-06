Tulsa's Spotlight Theater gets new $10k improvement

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa landmark is getting a facelift after nearly 100 years of service to the community.

The upgrades are helping the Spotlight Theater keep its place on the National Register of Historic Places.

The theater is getting two new doors to keep the structure in working order while also maintaining its original appearance. One of the doors was destroyed by thieves in a break-in back in February, and the other was damaged by wear and tear over the years.

On Tuesday morning, the first of the two 95-year-old doors was installed at the main entrance of the Spotlight. The door costs $10,000 and is an exact replica of the old door.

Those with the theater said it is important to get the door exactly right because maintaining the original look is what will keep the Spotlight on the National Register, hence the price of the door.

The renovation is made possible by the Tulsa Foundation of Architects. Charlie Basnett of KBI Construction is credited for the important details of the door. Sara Werneke served as the state preservation architect who reviewed and approved the plans to abide by the historical guidelines. Ted Reeds was also instrumental in all thing architecture around the building and guidance on the project.

"It's not only important for us who have been with this organization for four years or 40 years, it's still a part of who we are and what we represent to the community and to our state,” said Sue Wiedemann, a board member of Tulsa Spotlighters. “We are a national spot of tourism. We get people from all over the world that visit this theater all the time."

The second door that was damaged is in the courtyard. It was targeted by thieves who broke out the windowpane only to gain access and steal t-shirts and candy bars, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The replica of this door isn't quite finished yet, but thanks to a GoFundMe, the door was able to be created to fit the guidelines of the historical registry.

These new additions come during a week when the original architect of the Spotlight is being celebrated. It's Bruce Goff Festival Week.

The Spotlight Theater is the only Bruce Goff building that still exists today. Those with the theater said it’s the perfect time to make improvements to a structure that has become a Tulsa treasure.

Not only will the new additions add a refurbished look to the place, but the doors will also serve as stronger security from intruders.

