Tulsa's dewpoint is higher than many coastal cities

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa sees a lot of excessive heat warnings in the summer, but what makes the air feel hot and thick?

That is the dewpoint. The dewpoint is the amount of moisture in the air. This is often mistaken for humidity but the humidity is based on the dew point and the temperature levels.

The dewpoint is what causes the muggy feeling when outside. Many times coastal or waterfront cities will have higher dewpoints due to the proximity of the body of water. After the rainfall and storms Tulsa had over the past few days the moisture levels increased creating hot and sticky air.

Wednesday Tulsa's dewpoint levels are higher than most coastal cities.

