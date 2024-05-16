Tulsa's Black Wall Street Rally hosts events to remember history

TULSA, Okla. — The Black Wall Street Rally featured live music, community resources, and even a motorcycle parade, all to ensure the community had the opportunity to learn about the area's history.

Cleo Harris, the owner of Black Wall Street T-Shirts and Souvenirs, said events in Greenwood are essential.

"It's very important because when you don't fellowship and know who you are and where you come from you lose that importance, so that's why it's a good thing to have these events,” said Harris.

The Blackwell Street Rally even offered public speakers promoting financial literacy and advice. However, Harris said he made sure everyone stayed informed of the area’s history.

"We will continue to educate them and tell them the history and appreciate the support,” Harris said.

A motorcycle parade was one of the events that supported the acknowledgment of the area’s past. The parade featured riders from all over the country.

Belinda Mason was the organizer of the WOW group, which brought all of them together for the grand event.

"So what better way to get on the bike and come to Tulsa and learn about the massacre that happened in the Greenwood district here this weekend? It gets no better,” said Mason.

Mason aimed to break the world record of 1,600 women riding a motorcycle to empower women and bring as much attention as possible to the Greenwood area.

"So why not bring us into another education system, Black Street, bring the solidarity here, bring the solidarity here, and learn it all together,” said Mason.

All events are free and open to the public.

