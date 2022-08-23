Watch Now
Tulsans vote on city councilors, city charter changes

Posted at 6:52 PM, Aug 23, 2022
TULSA, Okla.  — Tulsans voted on both the city council and city charter changes at the polls on Tuesday.

Eight councilors are up for re-election while one incumbent chose not to run.

Three city charter changes are also on the ballot:

  • Changing language about the mayor's salary
  • requiring those running for city council, auditor or mayor to live in city limits for at least 365 days prior to the election
  • extending the city councilors term from 2 years to 4

2 News Oklahoma is tracking results as they come in after the polls close on the election results page.

