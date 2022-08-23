Tulsans vote on city councilors, city charter changes

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans voted on both the city council and city charter changes at the polls on Tuesday.

Eight councilors are up for re-election while one incumbent chose not to run.

Three city charter changes are also on the ballot:

Changing language about the mayor's salary

requiring those running for city council, auditor or mayor to live in city limits for at least 365 days prior to the election

extending the city councilors term from 2 years to 4

2 News Oklahoma is tracking results as they come in after the polls close on the election results page.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --