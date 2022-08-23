Tulsans vote on city councilors, city charter changes

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans voted on both the city council and city charter changes at the polls on Tuesday.
Eight councilors are up for re-election while one incumbent chose not to run.
Three city charter changes are also on the ballot:
- Changing language about the mayor's salary
- requiring those running for city council, auditor or mayor to live in city limits for at least 365 days prior to the election
- extending the city councilors term from 2 years to 4
2 News Oklahoma is tracking results as they come in after the polls close on the election results page.
