Tulsans protest Israeli-Palestinian conflict

TULSA, Okla — The cease-fire between Hamas and Israel has begun after more than 11 days of non-stop violence.

Saturday afternoon hundreds of Tulsans gathered to peacefully protest the lives lost int he violence among the Palestinian community.

Protesters tell 2 News they gathered to ask U.S. leaders to condemn Israel for their attack on the Palestinian community.

The fighting that lasted 11 days between Israel and Palestine claimed more than 200 lives.

Safa Elsoueissi is one of the organizers for the protest Saturday afternoon.

She says she worries for the safety of her relatives and friends who live in Gaza.

For her the cease-fire comes as a sigh of relief, but it's not enough.

They want the Biden administration and legislators to condemn Israel for their actions.

“We are not anti-jew, we are not judaism, we are anti-zionism, we are anti-children dying on a daily basis because of these war crimes.", Elsoueissi says.

