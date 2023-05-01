Tulsans gather for grocery giveaway event Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Different foundations and organizations came together to give away groceries. The event was hosted by Walters Way Regaining Your Life Foundation, with help from good news ministries. Walters Way is a second chance foundation that helps those returning from prison as well as their family and friends who support them.

The Food Bank of Oklahoma donated enough food to give bags of groceries to almost 150 people. Along with groceries, people were given linens and dishes. There were also several people from Make it Happen Youth Fellowship volunteering their time to give away free groceries.

“We help getting kids off the street, especially on Fridays and Saturdays,” says Diquon Hughes, the outreach minister at Making it Happen Youth Foundation.

Rahke Osborne is one of the volunteers. She says volunteering is close to her heart.

“I’m not from 61st but I’m from the Northside and when I was young my mother struggled with food,” says Osborne. “So I love to help people because I know how to feels not to have nothing and go through the struggle.”

And throughout the event, there were also shared testimonies, worship music, and uplifting advice from one volunteer.

