Tulsans can pay tribute to World War II veteran being laid to rest Thursday morning

TULSA, Okla. — A Facebook post is asking attendees and other veterans in the Tulsa area to attend a World War II veteran's funeral as he is being laid to rest Thursday morning.

Richard Ronald Gowens died on Monday, April 19 at 97 years old. Gowens enlisted in the Navy to fight in World War II. He was discharged after the war ended on December 16, 1945.

The post asks for others to attend the funeral because Gowens had no other family to send him off properly. The funeral is being held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Mass starts at 11 a.m. with the burial following shortly after.

Health safety protocols are expected to follow, including social distancing, during the funeral.

St. Thomas More Catholic Church is located at 2720 South 129th East Avenue in Tulsa, OK.

