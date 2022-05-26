Tulsan faces four charges tied to Jan. 6 insurrection

A Tulsa man faces four complaints stemming from the January 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol.

Levi Gable is accused of:

entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Court records say two witnesses reported Gable to the FBI after seeing posts on his Facebook account. One witness was a former fraternity brother and another knew him only through mutual Facebook friends.

Court documents show a portion of the post include:

I was among the first people to make our way into the US Capitol Building. Those in the building first were there in protest of Vice President Mike Pence’s statement that he would not stand with the American people and challenge the results of 2020’s stolen presidential election. The proof is undeniable for anyone who takes an objective look at the accusations of election fraud, provided you are looking somewhere other than the fake news and social media…. (ellipsis existing)



Capitol Police backed away from their stations and allowed protestors to make our way to the building. As you will see, we were there to make our voices be heard, as they were apparently not in the recent election. We pushed through the halls end to end, with no violence, no punches thrown or bullets fired, room to room, moving throughout the halls, letting our voices be heard. . . .



Once inside the halls, there were hundreds of police officers scattered throughout. They were vehemently restricting access to some areas. . . . While it did get a little tense at times and there was certainly a few doors forced open, it was peaceful. . . . It was later that things turned noticeably more violent, after the number of protestors were EXPONENTIALLY reduced and the majority of us who came to let our voices be heard felt we had accomplished just that and headed back to our hotels.

Both witnesses also provided Facebook videos and the unique ID to the account.

In an interview with the FBI on January 21 Gable told investigators that he flew back to Tulsa on January 7 and then became aware of rally attendees being harassed for attending so he deleted his Facebook account. He provided the FBI with information to confirm his trip and stay in the area.

Investigators also identified Gable in several photos from January 6 that are attached to the filing.

