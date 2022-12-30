Tulsan accused of leaving threatening message & taking weapon to Tulsa clinic

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is charged with a possession of a firearm in a federal facility after allegedly leaving a threatening voicemail and taking a weapon to a Tulsa VA clinic.

Court documents allege Zachariah Kade McGuire's mother called in November and made him an appointment at the Ernest Childers Outpatient Clinic. The appointment was for December. Records claim McGuire then called back and left a threatening message, "You will make me an appointment and prescribe me my meds, or I will murder you. You have 30 minutes to do so, or I will be coming up there and start to murder people." They say at 12:30 p.m. the same day he showed up at the clinic. Officers asked him if he had a weapon and he said yes and they got his gun from him. He had six rounds of ammunition and seven plastic zip ties.

During a later interview with special agents from the Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, McGuire said he didn’t remember making the call but admitted he did bring the firearm to the outpatient clinic. He explained that he looked for his primary care provider, but didn’t see him, then was taken into custody by officers.

His next court date is scheduled for January 5th.

