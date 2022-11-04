Tulsa woman volunteers as poll worker for first time

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa hair stylist is volunteering her time to staff a precinct on election day.

Mary Breedlove works at Brian and Co Hair Styling. She’s been a stylist for decades, but on Tuesday her office will look a bit different.

“It’s something that I would never have thought of doing, but why not,” said Mary Breedlove.

She took a one day training course a few weeks ago.

“My sister does this, and she said you need to come and check this out, so I was like alright,” said Breedlove.

Breedlove will trade her combs and clippers for a seat at the polls.

“I took the day off,” she said. “I moved everybody to a different day.”

The November 8th midterms will be the first election Breedlove will be a poll worker. She’s one of hundreds of people manning 251 precinct location across Tulsa county.

“It feels really good,” said Breedlove. “I just want to encourage people of all ages to get involved.”

Breedlove said she wanted to help fill the critical need for poll workers in our area and also wanted a closer look at the election process.

“It’s one of the reasons I said yes because of all the controversy,” she said. “I wanted to get behind the scenes and see, and it was great.”

She says as her 19-year-old daughter votes for the very first time, she wants to encourage others to get involved and make their voices heard.

“We just need to get out and get everybody to exercise their freedom and their rights,” said Breedlove.

The last day of early voting is Saturday from 8am-2pm. In Tulsa county, voters can cast their ballots at the Tulsa County Election Board at 555 N Denver Ave, Tulsa, OK 74103 or Hardesty Regional Library at 8316 E 93 St, Tulsa, OK 74133.

On election day, all of the precincts will be open from 7am to 7pm. You can find your polling location here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --