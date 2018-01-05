Tulsa woman suffers burns, loses home during fire

TULSA -- A woman is unable to work and is suffering from severe burns to her face and hands after her home went up in flames New Year's Day.

Renee Roley and her husband Mike were watching the OU vs. Georgia game at their home on West 60th Avenue.

Mike Roley began to smell smoke and within minutes the couple and friend who was visiting heard an explosion.

“It was either the laundry detergent that was on the shelf above the washer and dryer or possibly the gas line that was behind the washer and dryer but there was just a big ball of flame," said Renee Roley.

The three made it out alive, but their Chihuahua, Sophie, didn't make it.

“Losing the little dog and everything else and then this on top of it, it’s just a little much right now,” said Renee Roley.

Renee is suffering first and second degree burns on her face, hands, and right arm. Unable to work because of the pain, Renee is spending the next few weeks recovering.

“It causes the skin to loosen up and sloth off, and then I have to take a wash cloth and rub it off,” said Renee Roley.

The Roley's are at a loss for words looking at their destroyed home, left with nothing.

“We both keep catching ourselves..'oh i need to grab’...oh I don’t have that anymore,” said Mike Roley.

Although the couple lost everything in their home, their bible lays next to the home symbolic of their faith through this tragedy. The edges may be charred but it’s frozen on the ground, a sign that their faith, while tested, is here to stay.

“The bible says that the lord will make a way when there seems to be no way, so you just have to have faith and keep chugging on, and know that he’s going to work it out and we’re slowly starting to see that he’s working it out," said Mike Roley.

Friends are donating items plus the couple is receiving support from their church and family.

The Roley's are staying at a motel until they can remodel a relative's home which was left for them.

“It’s not a total go in and gut it, but it still needs a lot of work," said Renee Roley.

The Fire Marshal told the couple the cause of the fire was electrical.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: