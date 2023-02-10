Tulsa woman looking for lost cat finds human remains

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after a woman found human remains while looking for her cat late Thursday night.

Tulsa police say the woman found the remains at a location along South 54th West Ave near Charles Page Boulevard that had been burned in a fire that was set and extinguished in September 2022.

Homicide detectives are investigating and waiting on the identification of the remains from the medical examiner's office. Anyone who might know anything about the death of this person is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

