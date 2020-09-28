Tulsa woman desperate to be reunited with her stolen dog

TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Luong thought it would be a quick stop to Walgreens at 31st and Sheridan Sunday afternoon.

Inside was a new TV set for her 16 year old son, but Luong left the car running.

She never suspected she would return to find the car and her dog, Fenris, had been stolen.

"Who steals a car with a hundred pound dog," Luong said.

Fenris has been with Luong since he was six months old. He is now three.

On Monday afternoon, Luong's 2004 Buick Rendezvous was found in Owasso. According to police, one person was arrested.

2 Works for You is working to find out the identity of the person arrested and their charges.

Although Luong can now get back and forth to work and has transportation for her family, another part of her family is still missing.

"If you see him, return him, because I need him," Luong said. "My family needs him."

Luong added, "I'm sure he's terrified right now. I'm sure he doesn't understand why he's not with me."

The last confirmed sighting of Fenris was Monday morning. He was seen walking on Higway 51 in Tulsa, just before the Harvard exit.

If you find Fenris, he can be returned to Luong at the Double DD's bar on 11th and S. Maplewood.

