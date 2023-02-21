Tulsa teen becomes published children's book author

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa teen has become a published children's book author. Her book is all about how she dealt with her diversity as a child.

The book “Mixed Feelings” is written by Jalyn Halpine. She’s an 18-year-old senior at Booker T. Washington High School.

As a child, she dealt with bullying because of the color of her skin and her curly coarse hair. With a passion for writing, she shares her own experience on how she overcame that.

“There once was a little black girl that was named Erica," Halpine read. "She always fought to be accepted at school. She was very beautiful but for some reason she just could not see that.”

Halpine started writing when she was was in elementary school and now as an 18-year-old she has become a published author.

“Erica hated getting up in the morning for school. She dreaded the bus rides there and she hated the way kids made her feel,” she read to 2 News Oklahoma reporter Amanda Slee.

Being a young author is inspiring, but it’s her story’s message that’s making an impact.

“My story is that no matter where you are. It’s okay to be different. Not even just your skin color. Just in general be different, be yourself unapologetically,” she said.

That's something she says is an important message for everyone especially children.

“If other people can relate, they can be like 'hey this relates to me. It makes me feel better about my situation.' You know they have something to read and base their experience off of,” she said.

Halpine says she has received tons of support from friends, family, and even people on TikTok.

“At first I was kind of hesitant. I was like I don’t know where this book is going to take me," she recalled. "You know I wasn’t sure but when I started getting all the support I was like wow.”

So far she’s sold over 100 books and she’s handling sales and shipping all on her own.

“I feel like it’s more personal that way because I can sign them and leave a little note,” Halpine explains.

This book is only the start of her publishing career.

“I’m coming out with a series of children’s book. I want to do that maybe in the fall around August or September and I am also working on a poetry book,” she said.

You can find her book in-person at the Fulton Street Books and Coffee in Tulsa and at Belle Books Boutique and More in Oklahoma City, or online at her website, amazon and Barnes & Noble.

