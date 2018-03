TULSA -- The Tulsa Symphony is much more than some Saturday night concerts in the fall and winter.

The symphony is reaching out in lots of unique ways to make its goal of bringing the beauty of music to as many people as it can.

Watch in the video player above as 2 Works for You anchor Scott Thompson went on the road to show us how that happens in ways you'd never expect.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: