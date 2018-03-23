Tulsa Symphony 2018-19 season to include Hanson

TULSA, Okla. - The 2018-19 season at the Tulsa Symphony has been announced.

The season includes five classical concerts, four chamber music concerts, and crowd-pleasing movie music concerts.

The season ends with Hanson String Theory, in which the home-grown pop rock band Hanson will perform its hit music in an entirely new way — accompanied by the full orchestra!

You can learn more about this fantastic upcoming season by visiting the Tulsa Symphony's website.

Those interested in renewing their Tulsa Symphony season subscriptions can do so beginning April 2! New subscribers can purchase their tickets for the season starting April 30. Subscribers may choose a full package to attend every Tulsa Symphony concert, or may decide to mix-and-match to create their own season using a flex package. Tickets for single concerts will be available for purchase in July.

