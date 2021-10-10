Watch
Tulsa State Fair will close early on final day

Posted at 4:55 PM, Oct 10, 2021
TULSA, Okla — Officials with the Tulsa State Fair issued a press statement saying that they will close at 7:00 p.m. today.

This decision was made for the safety of the guests due to severe weather moving into the area.

Parking and tickets will continue to be sold until 6:15 p.m.

They are urging any guests that are on property during a weather event to seek shelter at the nearest indoor permanent facility.

