Tulsa State Fair will close early on final day

TULSA, Okla — Officials with the Tulsa State Fair issued a press statement saying that they will close at 7:00 p.m. today.

This decision was made for the safety of the guests due to severe weather moving into the area.

Parking and tickets will continue to be sold until 6:15 p.m.

They are urging any guests that are on property during a weather event to seek shelter at the nearest indoor permanent facility.

