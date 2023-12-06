Tulsa St. Bernard to be honored on ESPN after winning therapy dog award

TULSA, Okla. — Tuffie, the Tulsa St. Bernard, earned herself a national award for her work as a therapy

dog.

The American Kennel Club chose Tuffie as a winner of the AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence in the Therapy Dog category.

Tuffie has worked as a therapy dog with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs for seven years.

"She’s provided support to several organizations across the greater Tulsa area, including assisted living centers and memory units, colleges during exam times, a facility for developmentally disabled children and young adults, the Tulsa City/County Library’s Paws for Reading program, Tulsa International Airport’s Welcome Waggin’ program, the Laura Dester Children’s Center in Tulsa and the Champs Foundation in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma," AKC said in a press release.

She will be featured in a special broadcast called AKC Heroes: 2023 Awards for Canine Excellence on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The special will re-air

on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.

