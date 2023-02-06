Tulsa SPCA: Honor your Valentine, spite your ex with donation

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa SPCA is giving people a chance to honor their special someone or spite that someone they're not so fond of this Valentine's Day.

A donation of $14 gets someone a special valentine on a shelter resident's kennel door. For those without a valentine, they can instead provide a name of an ex, scorned lover or otherwise enemy to be written in a litter box.

On Valentine's Day, the Tulsa SPCA will share photos throughout the day of the animals with loving valentine notes or those who've been "littered" on.

There's no limit to how many donations/purchases people can make. Every donation they get supports the Tulsa SPCA and its animals.

Anyone can make donations online here.

