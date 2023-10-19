Tulsa singer-songwriter Dwight Twilley dies at 72

TULSA, Okla. — Beloved singer-songwriter Dwight Twilley passed away at 72 on Oct. 19.

The Church Studio in Tulsa, where Twilley spent hours creating music, shared the news on Facebook.

Twilley is known for songs like "Girls" and "I'm On Fire" that charted in the top 20.

"The loss is immeasurable, and our words can't capture the depth of our grief," Dwight's wife Jan shared with The Church Studio. "Dwight's musical prowess touched countless lives, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of many. We are profoundly thankful for the enduring musical legacy he has bestowed upon us all."

Twilley was set to be inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. He was unanimously voted in on Oct. 4.

Born and raised in Tulsa, Twilley began writing songs with Phil Seymour in 1967. The duo was turned down by Memphis' Sun Records, but the rejection led Twilley to an opportunity that brought his ties back to Tulsa.

Shelter Records, co-owned by Tulsa music legend Leon Russell, signed Twilley and Seymour and a legendary musical team was born.

2 News spoke with Twilley in 2016 after Russell's passing:

Circle Cinema pays tribute to Leon Russell

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

