Tulsa schools look to help students as some families unprepared for winter weather

TULSA, Okla. -- Multiple Hamilton Elementary families are making the trip to buy winter coats this week.

Troy Stockton tells 2 Works for You, after moving from California they've slowly been getting supplies.

"We knew it was going to be cold, we knew it was maybe going to be raining and when I first looked out this morning it was raining. But as soon as we stepped out it was sprinkling snow and it just became more and more as we started driving," he said.

Even in the snow, children will often play outside during school hours. Staff at Hamilton said they do what they can, but sometimes feel helpless when the cold weather comes in suddenly.

"It's really hard. Today we had some kids go outside for a snowball fight and a few came in saying "Ms. Carr, my hands are burning," Principal Tera Carr said.

The principal said people should reach out to schools directly if they want to donate. Hamilton keeps a clothes closet for those who need anything, but the school wasn't prepared this early in the season.

This follows budget cuts over the last few years. Now fewer buses are transporting students and more kids are walking to class.

"We aren't given enough funds to operate our schools. Without that we can't provide buses for students who might have previously received those bus opportunities in the past. We just can't bus them because there isn't any money to do so," Carr said.

Today a community member donated dozens of hats and gloves, and multiple students grabbed some before walking home. Others said they'll take advantage of this in the days ahead.

"I would definitely look into it before we buy anything. That would probably help a bit for the pocket book," Stockton said.

For families still needing supplies, TPS recommends calling 2-1-1 or a campus social worker.

