Tulsa school bus involved in minor crash Friday morning

Tulsa Police responded to a crash involving a Tulsa school bus around 8:30 Friday morning.

The crash happened near 51st and South Lewis Avenue.

Officers say the bus backed into a car trying to turn around. There's no visible damage to the bus, but the car has damage to the front end.

16 students were on the bus, headed to Eisenhower International School.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

