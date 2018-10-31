Tulsa's sister synagogue to Tree of Life hosts memorial for 11 lives lost in Pittsburgh

TULSA, Okla. -- Hundreds filled Tulsa's sister synagogue to the Tree of Life Tuesday evening.

The memorial paid tribute to the 11 lives lost in Pittsburgh on Saturday. Christians, Jews, and Muslims of all colors held hands and lit candles to stand together in the wake of tragedy.

"My eyes fill with tears, my heart is troubled, for the destruction of my people," Rabbi Marc Boone Fitzerman said.

Community leaders joined the congregation, from the mayor to Tulsa's district attorney. They highlighted how this community comes together in times of need.

"In the end we're all going to live and die on this planet. We all have to co-exist. We're not going to let the acts of one single monster define any of us. We know we're better than that," district attorney Steve Kunzweiler said.

Those who attend B'nai Emunah tell 2 Works for You the news on Saturday shook them, and it's grief they'll continue to carry.



"My first thought was "how am I going to tell my children this?" I have an eight year old and a 12 year old. How can I tell them that there's hate like this?" Emily Bolusky said.

But as the shofar was blown and the Kaddish sung, people nodded and clapped in unity.



"It warms you, it makes you feel so much better. It makes you feel comfortable and safe. When you live down the street and this is your place of worship, you want to feel safe," Bolusky said.

The Rabbi said he felt support from law enforcement, city leaders, and neighbors as they grieved over the last few days, and it's this togetherness that will allow them to move forward.

