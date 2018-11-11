TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa's Salvation Army has a new mascot, and it needs your help to pick a name.

The organization's logo of a red shield is now a walkable mascot you'll see throughout the community. It represents the shield it offers to protect people who are in need.

The names for the new mascot are between Okie the Shield, Tulsey the Shield, Sheldon the Shield, W.B. Shield and Captain Red.

You have until November 23 to cast your vote on the organization's Facebook page. They'll announce the winning name at the Tulsa Oilers game on Saturday, November 24.

