Tulsa's most wanted man sought for shooting with intent to kill

TULSA -- Tulsa's most wanted man is being sought for shooting with intent to kill, police said.

Cardell Johnson, 23, was described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and he weighs about 160 pounds.

Johnson will be held on a $180,000 bond when he is captured.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

