Tulsa's Greenwood Cultural Center is putting together the Greenwood Farmers Market

TULSA, Okla. - Every Saturday in September, you can get fresh products at the Greenwood Farmers Market.

It's the first year this farmers market comes to Tulsa to offer residents fresh fruits and vegetables in an area that's considered a "food desert".

There will also be local arts vendors and blood checks in addition to the local produce.

The Greenwood Cultural Center partnered up with the American Heart Association and other organizations to put the farmers market together and hope to draw a large crowd.

It opens on Saturday, September 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It'll be located at the center's parking lot on 322 N. Greenwood Ave.

