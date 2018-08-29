TULSA - It's a Labor Day tradition. Tulsa's Great Raft Race returns this weekend for the fourth year since its revival in 2015.

The event allows teams to build, float and race their homemade rafts down the Arkansas River.

Race Director Seth Erkenbeck stopped by 2 Works for You Wednesday to give us a preview of this year's race.

Tulsa's raft race originally ran from 1973 until 1991. At its peak there were 600 rafts, 4500 racers, and 150,000 spectators who lined the banks of the Arkansas River from Sand Springs to Tulsa.

This year's event launches from Case Community Park in Sand Springs, 2500 S. River City Park Road. Rafters will hit the water in waves from 8:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The race ends at the Finishline Festival at River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Avenue. Festivities Include a kids zone, sand castle exhibition, live music, food and helicopter and kayak rentals.

Besides the launch and finish line sites, spectators can get great views of the rafters from:

HWY 97 bridge in Sand Springs

Along the east bank North of Elwood's

The Southwest Boulevard bridge

Blue Rose Cafe

Admission to the launch site and Finishline Festival is free.

