Tulsa Run set for 46th race Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's oldest continuous race kicks off Saturday, Oct. 28 with the gates opening at 6:30 a.m with an estimated 5,000 runners and fans set to attend.

The starting line is at Third St. and Boston Ave. the full race schedule and information about packet pickups are below.

6:00 a.m. Last minute packet pickup (on Williams Green, north of 3rd street)

6:30 a.m. Gear Check Opens / Music Starts

7:10 a.m. Color Guard and National Anthem, the first time

7:20 a.m. 5K Wheelchair Start Time

7:30 a.m. 5K Start Time

8 a.m. 2K Start Time

8 :05 am Color Guard and National Anthem the Second Time

8:10 a.m. All Year Runners Recognition & photo

8:15 am Remarks by Tim Lyons, CEO of TTCU

8:20 a.m. 15K Wheelchair Start Time

8:30 a.m. 15K Start Time

The race concludes at 12 p.m. and all closed roads will reopen.

This years race is set to have runners from 32 states, plus Washington D.C. and five other countries.

Since 2011, the TTCU Tulsa Run has donated more than $330,000 to local non-profits.

For more information, click here.

