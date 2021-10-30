Watch
Tulsa Run returns to Riverside for 44th race

Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run
Posted at 9:43 PM, Oct 29, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Run returns Saturday for its 44th year.

The nine-mile run will shut down roadways along Riverside Drive.

Tulsa Run 2021 map
Map showing the different Tulsa Run routes for the 2021 race.

There are three races; a 2K, 5K and 15K with the first gear checks starting at 6 a.m.

>> See the full schedule here

Organizers moved last year's race to a virtual format.

Road closures along Riverside are expected to last until 11 a.m. Saturday.

