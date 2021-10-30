Tulsa Run returns to Riverside for 44th race

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Run returns Saturday for its 44th year.
The nine-mile run will shut down roadways along Riverside Drive.
There are three races; a 2K, 5K and 15K with the first gear checks starting at 6 a.m.
Organizers moved last year's race to a virtual format.
Road closures along Riverside are expected to last until 11 a.m. Saturday.
