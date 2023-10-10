Tulsa Route 66 Commission launching grant match program

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Route 66 Commission is launching a grant incentive to rehabilitate façades on the famous street.

The Commission is utilizing funding from the Vision Tulsa Route 66 Revitalization Project to provide a reimbursement incentive of $10,000 to $40,000 for restoration expenses.

The matching aspect of the grant requires business owners to front half of the improvement costs. The grant will then match the funding and pay for the second half of revitalization efforts.

“We are thrilled to officially launch the Tulsa Route 66 Façade Matching Grant Program,” Jessica Jackson Seay said. “We know rehabilitating historic buildings the right way can increase project costs, and so we wanted to build this grant to help offset those costs and encourage this kind of restoration along Route 66 in Tulsa.”

Qualifying businesses for this grant must have a wall or piece of the building that faces Route 66. The grant only covers repairs and restorations to the outside or historic light fixtures, windows and some roof repairs.

Businesses can apply for the grant and read the full guidelines on the City of Tulsa website.



