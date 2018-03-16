Tulsa Roughnecks soccer 2018 season home opener Saturday, March 24 at ONEOK Field

TULSA - Tulsa will play its home opener next Saturday, March 24, when it hosts Real Monarchs SLC at ONEOK Field with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Fans can take part in the annual Roughnecks FC opening match parade. The parade begins at 6:00 p..m. Line up along Greenwood and Archer to watch the parade.

It will be the first of three straight home matches for the Roughnecks as they will host Orange County SC on Saturday, March 31 3:00 p.m. in the first-ever afternoon match at ONEOK Field. The Portland Timbers 2 will close out the set of home games, playing in Tulsa on Wednesday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m.

The fun will continue after the match with a large Fireworks Show courtesy of PSO, 2 Works For You and 106.9 K-Hits.

Once the smoke clears, fans can head over to the Busch Scoreboard Bar for the official after-party for drink specials and appearances by Roughnecks players and coaches.

Tulsa Roughnecks FC will open its fourth season of play in the United Soccer League this Saturday, March 17, with a trip to Oklahoma City to face the OKC Energy at Taft Stadium. Kickoff for the 2018 opener is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the home opener, and all other 2018 matches at ONEOK Field, are currently available online by clicking HERE, over the telephone at (918)744-5901 or in person at the stadium ticket office.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: