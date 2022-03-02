Tulsa rodeo star competes on national stage

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa rodeo star is making a name for himself on the national stage.

Twenty-nine-year-old William Whayne, who goes by Humpty, has a chance to win $2.1 million at The American this weekend.

The competition is billed as a legendary western weekend in Texas.

“This weekend, I’m headed to battle the best in the world,” said Whayne.

Rodeo, and roping, have been a passion for Humpty since he was a kid.

“I don’t think I could do anything else besides rope calves,” said Whayne.

“I started roping as a kid going to junior rodeos and my dad roped as well.”

He spends hours every day practicing his craft at his family’s Whayne Rodeo Arena in north Tulsa.

“Something I’ve wanted to do my whole life was show the world that I could really rope and rope on a big stage and this weekend I’ve got the opportunity to do that,” said Whayne.

His journey to The American started on reality television earlier this year.

He beat out 11 other competitors on Guts and Glory and won $25,000.

“It wasn’t an easy competition. There was some pretty stiff competition,” said Whayne.

His win on Guts and Glory gave him the chance to compete for $2.1 million at The American.

He'll compete against the 10 best ropers in the world.

“It’s life-changing. Win, lose or draw, it’s life-changing for me, and man I’m just blessed for it,” said Whayne.

Humpty has had plenty of help along the way. His dad, grandparents, uncle and other family watched him practice Wednesday morning.

His rodeo community will support him at the competition in Fort Worth this weekend.

Humpty is thankful to make Tulsa proud, and show the world what he can do.

“I’m ready for it. That’s for sure,” said Whayne.

