Tulsa revvs up for Route 66 Road Fest

TULSA, Okla. — As crews repair storm damage, Tulsa is gearing up for the Route 66 Road Fest.

The three-day festival will have food, vendors, an 18-hole mini-golf course, arts and crafts, a pinewood derby, a Hot Wheels race and classic cars from every decade.

Event curator Wade Bray is hopes that the event can offer some joy for those still without power.

"We hope people can come and enjoy some air conditioning, some snacks, take a break, look at some cool stuff, but we know it’s going to be tough for some people to get out," Bray said.

The festival is in the SageNet Center at Expo Square. AAA members and veterans are eligible for a discount, while children 12 and under can enter free of charge.

