Tulsa Regional Chamber returns from Austin trip, new ideas for city

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Regional Chamber is back from another intercity visit.

This is the 14th trip the chamber has taken in an annual series of visits to learn from other cities.

More than 100 city, county, and business leaders spent the beginning of the week in the capital of Texas.

“Austin is one of the fastest growing cities in the country,” says the President of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, Mike Neal. “It happens to lead the country in job growth, economic development, job creation, also leads the country in the attraction of young college degreed talent.”

That talent is something Neal says is crucial for businesses.

Tulsa leaders have visited other cities across the country like Denver, Charlotte, and Nashville.

Neal says these visits are important for the city. He says it’s where leaders get ideas on how to grow and improve Tulsa.

Neal says while in Texas they got ideas and learned a thing or two from Austin city leaders.

“How they’ve been able to continue to build new hotels, attract new hotels, attract new convention center hotels, how they’ve been able to bring in huge events.”

Also, the idea for a professional soccer stadium.

Neal says through visits like this one, they have brought back ideas to Tulsa that have bettered the city.

“We’ve made modifications to the BOK center, we built the BOK center, we identified a downtown baseball stadium, we built OneOK field.”

Neal says leaders will now discuss the ideas at the October retreat in a couple of weeks and continue working with the city and county officials to decide what’s next for Tulsa.

