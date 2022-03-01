Tulsa Public Schools updates COVID-19 policies

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools sent a letter to families Monday night with an update on the district's COVID-19 policies.
The letter from Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist noted positive trends in infection rates in Tulsa, resulting in a downgrade from the district "expecting" mask-wearing to "strongly recommending."
Oklahoma's rolling 7-day new case average is 845 as of Tuesday.
"We also want to be clear that we did factor into our decision that some of our pre-k students are under the age of five and not yet eligible for a vaccine," Gist says. "We know that while children are as likely to get COVID-19 as adults, research shows that they are less likely to become severely ill. We also know the impact that wearing a mask during class has on children's ability to learn, and on the teacher’s ability to communicate with students, particularly our younger ones."
The new guidelines took effect Tuesday.
Gist noted a reversal in the current virus trends could result in another reevaluation of the district's safety guidelines.
