Tulsa Public Schools' Teachers get an extra boost for Fall Semester

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa public school’s teachers will be a little more prepared this school year after the first ever “teacher mall” Friday.

Nelson Auto Group hosted the event to help teachers stock-up on supplies for the upcoming school year. The event will host more than 1000 teachers from 19 underserved schools in Tulsa’s district.

Organizations also provided furniture for break-rooms, air fryers, sanitary items, diapers, even free car washes and oil changes for teachers. Nelson Mazda in Tulsa and Broken Arrow hosted Friday’s event with help from CityServe Oklahoma.

During the pandemic they’ve also held special events for healthcare workers. But this time, they showed their support for teachers preparing for yet another school year dealing with COVID-19.

“It’s about valuing teachers. So many of them put in their own personal money throughout the year. They operate with low budgets so we wanted to help them,” director for CityServe Oklahoma Terry Henshaw, said.

Tulsa Public Schools starts their fall semester August 18.

