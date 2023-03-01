Tulsa Public Schools teacher named 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year

TULSA, Okla. — A teacher from Tulsa Public Schools is the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, the school district announced Wednesday.

Booker T. Washington High School teacher Traci Manuel was selected from a group of 12 finalists from across the state.

“Coming from a family of educators, it means a lot to me to be recognized for serving my students, their families, and our community," Manuel said. "Education is truly my life, and I am proud to make a difference for our Tulsa Public Schools family while doing the work I love.”

Manuel teaches language arts and started teaching with the district as a substitute in 2005.

“We have extraordinary teachers at Tulsa Public Schools, and we are beyond thrilled that Traci is representing not only the educators in our city but that she now has this special opportunity to be a voice for all of Oklahoma’s teachers,” said Superintendent Deborah Gist. “I am grateful for Traci’s deep commitment to Tulsa children and families!”

TPS named Manuel 2022 Teacher of the Year. Next, she's in the National Teacher of the Year selection process.

