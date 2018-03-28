Tulsa Public Schools shares plans if teacher walkout happens

3:29 PM, Mar 28, 2018
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA -- Tulsa Public Schools released more information Wednesday about how the district will manage in the event that a teacher walkout happens next week.

The district provided the following info for parents:

•    All schools in the district will be closed to the public – students and families will not be able to access these buildings. Any school days affected by the shutdown will be made up at the end of the school year like snow days.
•    Approximately 70 non-school sites will provide breakfast and lunch free of charge to students under age 18. Visit www.tulsaschools.org/schoolclosure to find sites.
•    The Tulsa Area United Way is coordinating family and student resources for a closure, including child-care, meal-sites, and out-of-school learning opportunities. Visit www.tauw.org for more information.
•    Transportation services will be available only to assist students taking classes at sites not affected by the closure such as Tulsa Tech and Tulsa Community College.
•    Most district-run extracurricular programming, including junior varsity athletics, will be suspended. Spring varsity-level teams and spring varsity-level activities are the only exceptions.
•    Graduations will be held as planned. If needed, members of the class of 2018 will have opportunities to complete any outstanding credits during the summer.
•    Prom will be held as planned as long as there is adequate supervision from parent and community member chaperones at these events. 

The full letter to parents can be read here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top