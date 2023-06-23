Tulsa Public Schools reopening June 26

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools plans to reopen Monday, June 26, after being closed due to power outages and storm damage.

TPS is reopening most sites and programs including the Summer Cafe' which allows for students 18 and under to get free meals all summer long. They will also be reopening summer programming.

TPS provides the following information:

District Offices

Various Locations

District offices will open on Monday, June 26.

All staff will report on regular schedule. Employees will receive further guidance from their supervisor if a district site is not yet operational.

Summer Café* (meals for all children and teens 18 and under)

Selected sites will reopen on Monday.

Breakfast 7-8:30 AM; lunch 11 AM-12:30 PM *Some sites have changed.

Extended School Year (ESY) programming through Exceptional Student Support

MacArthur Elementary School, 2182 S. 73 E. Ave.

Hale Middle School, 2177 S. 67 E. Ave.

Programming resumes Monday.

High School Academic Acceleration Bootcamps*

Selected sites will reopen on Monday

Please review ongoing updates and openings here. [tulsaschools.org]

Families should refer to the latest communication from their school for additional details.

Programming resumes Monday. *Some sites have changed.

Summer Camp: Before and After Learning Day Camp

Hoover Elementary

2327 S. Darlington Ave.

Programming resumes Monday.

Tulsa Public Schools Diploma Pickup

Diploma pickup is delayed.

Watch for information on the website and social media.

Review updates at tulsaschools.org

