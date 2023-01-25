Tulsa Public Schools reminds community to report potential threats after unfounded gun report at Memorial High

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools is encouraging people to continue speaking up about potential threats after Memorial High School locked down on Wednesday following a report about a gun.

TPS told 2 News Oklahoma in a statement that the report about a student having a gun turned out not to be credible, but they're thankful that other students shared their concerns with adults.

According to the district's Behavior Response Plan policy, students who bring weapons to school can face consequences including arrests and criminal charges. The district is encouraging students and the community to report safety concerns to the TPS safety hotline by calling or texting 918-480-SAFE.

Here is the full statement from TPS:

"Nothing matters more than keeping our children safe in our schools. On Wednesday morning, we received a report that students at Memorial High School might be in possession of a gun. Our school leadership and Campus Police team responded immediately and - out of an abundance of caution - put the school on lockdown.



School leaders and Campus Police completed a thorough investigation and found no weapons. While the report was not credible, we are grateful that our students shared their safety concerns with a trusted adult. We all have a role to play in keeping schools safe, and we want students to tell an adult any time they see something that might make our schools unsafe.



Students who bring weapons to school face incredibly serious consequences which can include arrest and criminal charges. Students found to be in possession of guns on campus will be arrested in addition to facing disciplinary action in accordance with our Behavior Response Plan [tulsaschools.org].



The best tool we have to keep schools safe is prevention. We encourage our students, families, and community to always report safety incidents or concerns to our safety hotline by calling or texting 918-480-SAFE. Our hotline is staffed around the clock and calls can be made anonymously and confidentially."

