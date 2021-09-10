Tulsa Public Schools partners with Saint Francis to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools is teaming up with Saint Francis to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for students ages 12 and older and their families.

The clinic is being held on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tulsa Public Schools Education Service Center, located at 3027 S. New Haven Ave. Families can schedule their appointment on TPS' vaccine portal. Walk-ins are welcome.

Those 17 and under must have a parent or guardian present for consent to receive the vaccine. Students and families will have the opportunity to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Oct. 2 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the same location.

The CDC is currently recommending that all children ages 12 and older be vaccinated for COVID-19.

If families are unable to attend the Tulsa Public Schools vaccination clinic on Saturday, they can visit the state's vaccine portal to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. People can also text their zip code to 438-829 to find a vaccination site.

Families can also get a free ride to their vaccination appointment by visiting Lyft's website or calling GoGo Ride Service at 1-855-921-0033.

For more information on the Tulsa Public Schools COVID-19, vaccination clinic visit Tulsa Public Schools' website.

