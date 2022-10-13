Tulsa Public Schools offers biliteracy program to students

TULSA, Okla. — As National Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, 2 News is highlighting a Tulsa Public Schools program that is encouraging students to get a certificate for being able to speak, read and write in two languages or more.

The Seal of Biliteracy program is in its fifth year at TPS. When it first started, the district was the first in Oklahoma to offer this.

Since the 2018-2019 school year, 248 students have earned the Seal of Biliteracy. Students get the seal when they show proficiency in speaking, reading, and writing in both English

and in another language.

Jasmine Aburto is a senior at McLain High School. She has applied for the Seal of Biliteracy in English and in Spanish. It's something that she has been looking forward to since freshman year.

"It will allow me to show people, like colleges, my work that I am proficient enough to work with both languages," says Aburto "So, if I am working in a company I can have more clients and if I’m going to teach, I can help more students. Things like that.”

A student can apply for multiple languages. They will take tests for their chosen language later in the year. For English, the district uses tests like the ACT and SAT.

When a student completes the program, they get a medallion, a certificate, and a sticker.

TPS has awarded students this seal in over 14 different languages, including less common ones like Pashto and Zome. The district is always open to adding more languages, as a student has asked TPS to add Finnish this year.

The deadline for Tulsa high school students to apply for the Seal of Biliteracy is Oct. 23.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --