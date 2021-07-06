Tulsa Public Schools kicks off school-based summer programming

TULSA, Okla. — Starting July 6, Tulsa Public Schools is welcoming students back for a month of fun and engaging programs and activities.

The district currently has more than 11,000 students enrolled in its summer programs, and all students are set to receive transportation, breakfast, and lunch free of charge.

“Our school teams have been working so hard to ensure that our students have an amazing summer experience,” said Superintendent Deborah A. Gist. “This is an exciting opportunity to think differently about how we are serving and supporting Tulsa children and families even when school is not in session, and we are so excited to kick off our summer day-camps!”

July school-based summer programming is part of the district’s Ready. Set. Summer! initiative: a full summer of seamless fun and educational experiences for all Tulsa Public Schools’ students.

Unlike traditional summer learning, Ready. Set. Summer! is focused on helping students in the Tulsa area recover from pandemic-related stress, disconnection, lack of engagement, and emotional trauma.

The district’s school-based summer programming ends on Friday, July 30.

To learn more about Ready. Set. Summer!, visit Tulsa Public School's website.

